Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Senior Papakura Rugby Club sides ousted from Counties Manukau competitions after default, bylaw breach

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Papakura Rugby Football Club's two top teams have been ousted from their competitions midway through the season after a forfeited match breached union bylaws.

Papakura Rugby Football Club's two top teams have been ousted from their competitions midway through the season after a forfeited match breached union bylaws.

A 112-year-old South Auckland rugby club’s two top teams have been ousted from their competitions midway through the season after a forfeited match breached union bylaws.

Papakura Rugby Football Club’s general manager Greg McCalman told the Herald the club suffered a “severe body blow” last week after its premier and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby