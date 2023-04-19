Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Rugby World Cup

Lunch With... Ruby Tui - the rise of a Black Ferns rugby superstar; her future, the World Cup, and driving a sense of purpose

Shayne Currie
By
15 mins to read
Ruby Tui is in hot demand on the speaking and sponsorship circuit. Photo / Michael Craig

Ruby Tui is in hot demand on the speaking and sponsorship circuit. Photo / Michael Craig

Exclusive interview: Five months after the Rugby World Cup victory, that famous singalong and a best-selling book, Ruby Tui is emerging as a powerhouse off the field. She talks over lunch with editor-at-large Shayne Currie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby World Cup