Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rich-list businessman and Winton Land CEO Chris Meehan takes on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in advertising campaign - Media Insider interview

Shayne Currie
By
10 mins to read
Winton Land CEO and rich-lister Chris Meehan. Photo / supplied

Winton Land CEO and rich-lister Chris Meehan. Photo / supplied

Chris Meehan counts Denmark’s royal family among his personal friends. He and his wife Michaela’s fortune is valued at a cool $600 million, and they are both accomplished sailors. But off the water, Meehan is complements our normal weekly column.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business