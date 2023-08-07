All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named a settled squad to contest the Rugby World Cup in France, rewarding the players who have mounted an unbeaten start to the year.

The squad features 18 forwards and 15 backs, with Foster and fellow selectors Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt finding space for both Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke.

That meant Samipeni Finau was unable to force his way into the squad after an impressive debut against the Wallabies on Saturday, while fellow loose forward Ethan Blackadder was unable to return from injury.

Fellow Crusader David Havili did manage to make a late return after playing for Tasman on Friday night, with his inclusion hastened by the injury suffered to Braydon Ennor against the Wallabies.

Brodie Retallick was also forced from the field in that match but the selectors saw no need to include an additional specialist lock, with cover to be provided by loose forward Shannon Frizell.

Finau will be heading to France as injury cover, along with halfback Brad Weber and uncapped hooker George Bell, with the trio to train separately from the 33-man squad.

The All Blacks will be captained by Sam Cane. Lock Sam Whitelock will be going to his fourth tournament, six players will be going to their third and nine players their second, while 17 are heading away to their first.

With a combined 1493 test caps, this is the All Blacks’ most experienced Rugby World Cup squad in history. Whitelock is the most capped player with 145 test caps, while halfback Cam Roigard is the newest All Black with one test cap. The side has an average age of 27.

“It’s a great privilege to both select and be selected for an All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad,” said Foster. “This group has grown in belief and is highly motivated to represent our country with pride in France, as we seek to be the first nation to win the Rugby World Cup four times.

“This year’s Rugby World Cup promises to be the most competitive yet and the pool draw means we have to ready right from the outset. We have worked hard through the first part of our season and have made some strong progress through the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe series. There is more growth to come and more is needed.

The All Blacks squad for the Rugby World Cup. Photo / photosport.nz

“This is a vastly experienced team but with over half the players going to their first RWC, it has a strong balance of youth and future planning. The challenge is to continue our growth through the game in London vs South Africa, into our camp in Germany before arriving in Lyon with a clear focus on performance in each of our pool games.”

The All Blacks will kick off their World Cup campaign against host France in Paris (September 9), then play Namibia in Toulouse (September 16), Italy in Lyon (September 30) and their final pool match against Uruguay in Lyon (October 6).

The All Blacks’ 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup (age, Super Rugby team, province and caps):

Hookers

Dane Coles (36, Hurricanes, Wellington, 86)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (25, Chiefs, Waikato, 24)

Codie Taylor (32, Crusaders, Canterbury, 79)

Props

Ethan de Groot (25, Highlanders, Southland, 16)

Tyrel Lomax (27, Hurricanes, Tasman, 26)

Nepo Laulala (31, Blues, Counties Manukau, 49)

Fletcher Newell (23, Crusaders, Canterbury, 7)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (31, Blues, Northland, 53)

Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders, Canterbury, 2)

Locks

Scott Barrett (29, Crusaders, Taranaki, 61)

Brodie Retallick (32, Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay, 103)

Tupou Vaa’i (23, Chiefs, Taranaki, 21)

Sam Whitelock (34, Crusaders, Canterbury, 145)

Loose forwards

Sam Cane (31, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty, 89) – captain

Shannon Frizell (29, Highlanders, Tasman, 28)

Luke Jacobson (26, Chiefs, Waikato, 14)

Dalton Papali’i (25, Blues, Counties Manukau, 25)

Ardie Savea (29, Hurricanes, Wellington, 74)

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie (27, Blues, Tasman, 17)

Cam Roigard (22, Hurricanes, Counties Manukau, 1)

Aaron Smith (34, Highlanders, Manawatū, 118)

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (32, Blues, Taranaki, 115)

Damian McKenzie (28, Chiefs, Waikato, 42)

Richie Mo’unga (29, Crusaders, Canterbury, 48)

Midfielders

Jordie Barrett (26, Hurricanes, Taranaki, 51)

David Havili (28, Crusaders, Tasman, 25)

Rieko Ioane (26, Blues, Auckland, 62)

Anton Lienert-Brown (28, Chiefs, Waikato, 62)

Outside backs

Caleb Clarke (24, Blues, Auckland, 18)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (23, Crusaders, Tasman, 3)

Will Jordan (25, Crusaders, Tasman, 24)

Emoni Narawa (24, Chiefs, Bay of Plenty, 1)

Mark Telea (26, Blues, North Harbour, 4)