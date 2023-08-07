Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Rugby World Cup

All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup squad: Brodie Retallick set for late start in France

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. Video / Carson Bluck

As the only local in the All Blacks World Cup squad, Brodie Retallick received a rousing roar in Napier when Richie McCaw announced the veteran lock’s presence in the contingent for France.

Retallick’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby World Cup