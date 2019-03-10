Tone Ng Shiu. Photo / Getty

The All Black Sevens have bounced back from a shock loss at the hands of Spain to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Canada Sevens tournament.

After the side were defeated 26-24 by the Spaniards, who New Zealand beat 19-7 last week, the Kiwi side needed to get a result against Australia to ensure they stayed in the hunt for the event title.

It didn't take long for the New Zealand side to set the tone as Joe Ravouvou crossed the line in the second minute which sparked a 19-point first half for the side.

They went on with the job in the second half, outscoring Australia six tries to two to claim a 36-12 win.

The win added to a earlier 45-7 dismantling of France to open their campaign, but the loss against Spain threatened to put a spanner in the works.

Because France also beat Australia earlier in the competition, they'll join New Zealand in the hunt for the title.

The New Zealand side will meet Fiji in the quarterfinals, who finished second behind Samoa in their pool.