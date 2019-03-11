Jason Momoa celebrates New Zealand's victory over Argentina on Day 2 of the HSBC Canada Sevens at BC Place. Photo / Getty

Jason Momoa celebrates New Zealand's victory over Argentina on Day 2 of the HSBC Canada Sevens at BC Place. Photo / Getty

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa supported the All Blacks Sevens in style on day two at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada.

The Aquaman star was seen cheering on our boys on the sidelines at BC Place while wearing a classic All Blacks jersey with a white collar and number eight on the back.

Jason Momoa on "EPIC" Canada Sevens "That was so EPIC!". Safe to say Jason Momoa loves the sevens. He spoke to us after watching the NZ7s at BC Place #Canada7s Posted by World Rugby Sevens on Sunday, March 10, 2019

Before the game started, Momoa was seen giving the New Zealand team members handshakes before they ran onto the field.

Awesome jersey Jason Momoa 👌🏽 Great to see you at the @CanadaSevens supporting the @AllBlacks7s 🖤🇳🇿#Canada7s pic.twitter.com/nkBpaXtqBh — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 10, 2019

His presence and support seemed to have been good luck as the All Blacks Sevens won the fifth-placed semi-final match against the Argentina Pumas, scoring 26-21.

When Te Puoho Stephens scored the match-winning try far into extra-time Momoa was seen jumping out of his seat and celebrating the win.

After the game, Momoa met all of the Kiwi players in the locker room and managed to snap a team photo with them before sharing it on social media.

What a supporter to have in the stands at the @CanadaSevens 🙌🏽



Great to have Jason Momoa backing the #AllBlacks7s 💯 #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/UNjSnJFWD9 — NZ Sevens (@nz_sevens) March 10, 2019

"My first 7s tournament. So thankful to meet the @allblacks7s and go on the field. Win or lose. I bleed all black," Momoa posted on Instagram.

The 39-year-old, who is of Hawaiian descent, spoke about his love for New Zealand while promoting his recent film Aquaman.

The All Black Sevens could have used Mamoa as their good luck charm earlier when they suffered a loss at the quarter-final against Fiji.

They now face England in the fifth/sixth playoff at 1:07pm (NZ time).