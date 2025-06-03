Rugby concussion lawsuit rises to 1100 former players

“Many of our players have seen their lives upended by the injuries they sustained during their careers, with little or no aftercare or support.
“If governing bodies continue to bury their heads in the sand, the very future of rugby is at risk. Players continue to play almost all year round.
“We will continue to fight for justice for those who gave so much to the game.”
Rylands also represents approximately 130 former football players, taking similar action against the English Football Association, alongside those who played football as well as rugby’s two codes.
World Rugby acknowledge it is “aware of the latest update shared by the claimants’ legal representatives with the final number of claimants.
“We now await full details of their diagnosis and the claims being made. Our thoughts are with any former player facing challenges,” said its statement.
“Across the game, we continue to build on a strong foundation of world-leading initiatives designed to make rugby union as safe as possible.”
A case management hearing will now be heard across two days in July before the case potentially goes to trial next year.
Recently, a new online brain-health screening service, designed by medical experts, was rolled out by World Rugby, which aims to alleviate the anxiety players confront by providing a free, easy-to-use online test that generates comprehensive reports for general practitioners, who can then offer specialist assistance if required.