Rugby concussion lawsuit rises to 1100 former players

The number of former rugby union and rugby league players taking legal action against sports governing bodies on claims they suffered brain injuries during their careers has grown to more than 1100.

Rylands Garth, a London-based firm that specialises in sports law, said over 520 former players joined the lawsuit by May 30, the deadline for new applicants, bringing the total to 784 from rugby union and 319 from rugby league.

The former players claim the governing bodies were negligent in failing to take reasonable action to protect them from serious brain injuries.

Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman is among the names, alongside Gavin Henson, who was part of the 2005 British & Irish Lions squad which faced New Zealand, and English trio Steve Thompson, Mark Regan and Phil Vickery, who were part of the 2003 World Cup-winning side.

“This surge in claimants exposes the deep-rooted issues in rugby and the substantial impact the negligence of authorities has had on players,” Rylands said in a statement.