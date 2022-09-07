All Blacks share a moment during their test against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

After the latest round of the Rugby Championship, we're picking the best players from all four nations.

1. Ethan de Groot

Pumas No 1 Thomas Gallo caught the eye with ball in hand, but de Groot did a monster job at scrumtime and bagged a handy try as reward for a solid shift in a dominant pack.

2. Malcolm Marx

Another display of the breakdown skills that left the All Blacks a shambles in Mbombela, he also hit his targets at lineout time. Marx has the happy knack of sucking confidence and momentum out of opposing packs. Unlucky: Samisoni Taukei'aho starred in a show of typical accuracy.

3. Tyrel Lomax

Lomax got through a heap of work in defence and carrying the ball into contact.

Sam Whitelock was strong against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

4. Sam Whitelock

Second-row veteran would be happiest with the superb set-piece work, but he was also a mighty tackler and breakdown operator.

5. Lood de Jager

His locking mate Eben Etzebeth hogged the highlights reel with a wild-eyed shirt-fronting of Aussie prop Allan Alaalatoa, but de Jager's contribution in set pieces and open play was more meaningful. A beast in close contact, this big fella is equally committed and prominent in defeat or victory.

6. Siya Kolisi

Breakdown brute who carries well and gives his men the confidence he'll be at their side in any battle. Has a great knack for picking the perfect moment to throw himself into the fray.

South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi runs at the Wallabies defence. Photo / AP

7. Sam Cane

All Blacks skipper delivered his best performance of the year carrying a heavy workload on defence and popping up to provide nice link work in the lead up to a couple of tries.

8. Ardie Savea

Less visible with the ball in open space, but industrious at the breakdown and got through a mountain of work in the tight encounters where the Argentine pack were closed down. Wallaby battler Rob Valentini unlucky to miss out.

9. Aaron Smith

Behind a pack that has the upper hand, this bloke never puts a foot wrong. The laser-beam, long pass is still there, although things seem a tad slower when he's picking from close-in options.

Richie Mo'unga gave a confident performance against Argentina in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

10. Richie Mo'unga

Mo'unga increasingly looks comfortable with his status as the most well-rounded No 10 in the country, his unfussy style seems to suit the patterns Joe Schmidt brings to the whiteboard. Kicking from hand is key.

11. Caleb Clarke

Dangerous both when he has space and when he has none. A reliable defender under the high ball and in face-to-face encounters.

12. Damian de Allende

Across all No 12s in the competition, the big Bok is the man most likely to consistently get his team over the gainline. As his pack beat up the Wallabies, De Allende was able to find space to run, showing a subtle touch while linking nicely in the build up to two tries and bagging one himself.

All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane starred against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

13. Rieko Ioane

Ran with menace and linked smartly with support runners – his break that started the movement leading to Jordie Barrett's try (the All Blacks best of 2022) was a belter. Saturday's match was his best test effort this year and probably the most complete showing he's produced in the All Blacks No 13 jersey.

14. Marika Koroibete

Found fewer chances to shine in defeat, but Koroibete never goes backwards in contact and his workrate is superb when scrambling defence is the order of the day.

15. Willie le Roux

Springboks spare-part man gave fine service from the back, handling defensive duties nicely and bringing focus and verve to the attack. Yes, they love a box kick, but these blokes can run, too.