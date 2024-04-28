Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo sit tied for 27th after three rounds of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Photo / Getty Images

It’s strange to think shooting seven-under-par in a round would not improve a golfer’s position in a tournament, but that has been the case for Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In their third round, the pairing carded five birdies and an eagle to finish with a 65 in a blemish-free 18 at TPC Louisiana. But given the format of the tournament, there are plenty of low scores being made, and they ended the day in a seven-way tie for 27th.

Round three saw the teams event return to the four-ball format in which both golfers play their own ball and the team takes the better of the two scores. The round got off to a great start for the Kiwi and South African pairing, with a birdie on the first hole. They added birdies on the fourth and sixth, before carding an eagle on the par-five seventh.

That saw them sit five-under at the turn. However, they weren’t able to go on with things from there, with just two birdies on the back nine to finish seven-under. Fox and Higgo sit at 16-under, seven shots off leaders Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn.

Blair and Fishburn took their opportunities on the course all day as they claimed the outright lead on 23-under after three rounds, surging 10 places up the leaderboard with a 12-under-par 60 which included 10 birdies and an eagle.

They sit one shot ahead of Luke List and Henrik Norlander, who went 10-under for their third round to move to 22-under for the week, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, and Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm one shot further back in a tie for third.

Monday morning (NZ time) will see the teams return to foursomes for the final round, with players taking alternate shots rather than each playing their own ball.

