Phil Gifford: Ranking New Zealand Rugby’s biggest balls-ups of the 21st century

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson as the press conference to announce Foster's retention. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

In honour of Mike Cron, the straight-shooting All Black forward maestro who’s about to coach the Wallabies, let’s rate the balls-ups of this century in New Zealand rugby administration.

Cron, talking to D’Arcy Waldegrave on NewstalkZB, summed up in eight loaded words, how Ian Foster had been treated:

“It was shit what they (New Zealand Rugby and the media) did to him.”

I agree, and it prompted this list of rugby boardroom misadventures, with a rating for each.

THE DUMPING OF WAYNE SMITH, 2001

When they appointed Wayne Smith coach after the 1999 World Cup, the New Zealand Rugby Union immediately hamstrung him by refusing to allow him to take as his assistant Peter Sloane, who had worked with Smith transforming the Crusaders.

At the end of the southern test season in 2001 Smith had a 95 per cent approval rating from his players. Anything above 90 per cent entitled him to continue his contract.

But his sense of fairness drove him to ask for the position to be made contestable. The NZRU appointed a review panel of seven men, who collectively defined the words “conservative” and “old school”.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith enjoys the spoils of victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Bemused by a coach in Smith who expressed some emotions, they recommended he be replaced by John Mitchell. So Smith, the man who is now recognised as a genius of the game, was gone.

Balls-Up rating for officials: 9/10. The All Blacks were knocked out of the 2003 World Cup in the semi-final.

LOSING A FIGHT THEY SHOULD NEVER HAVE STARTED, 2002

New Zealand was granted co-hosting rights with Australia for the 2003 World Cup. Twenty-three games were to be played here, including all the All Black pool games, two quarter-finals and one semifinal.

Initially, big losses were forecast for games here. However, by December 2001, the NZRU believed it would be possible to make anywhere from $A2 million to $A5 million on our slice of the Cup.

But then we picked a fight with a tough-as-nails Welsh lawyer, Vernon Pugh, chair of the International Rugby Board, over profit from corporate boxes. In a combative phone call in February 2002, NZRU chairman, Murray McCaw, accused Pugh of reneging on a handshake deal.

Pugh soon struck back.

On April 18 the IRB sacked New Zealand as co-hosts. It got worse for the board of the NZRU. In a poll of 5000 Kiwis, 93.9 per cent said the whole board should go. They did, and a new board, led by former All Black Jock Hobbs, took over.

Balls-up rating for officials: 10/10

THE HESITATION TWO-STEP, 2022

I rarely quote the Bible in these columns, but in Revelation 3:15-16 Jesus offered advice New Zealand Rugby should have heeded:

“Because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will vomit you out of My mouth.”

In one weird week in August 2022, after the All Blacks had been beaten 26-10 in Nelspruit by the Springboks, Scott Robertson was offered the job of All Black coach.

But when the All Blacks then beat South Africa, 35-23, at Ellis Park, NZR changed its mind about sacking Ian Foster.

Ian Foster (L) and Scott Robertson. Photo / Getty Images.

Adding an even more bizarre touch, it was then announced in March last year, five months before the World Cup started in France, that Robertson would take over.

There has never been a situation like it since the Cup started in 1987, and Mike Cron’s summation feels about right. The fact Foster’s team made the final, and could easily have won the Cup is a final surreal touch.

Balls-up rating for officials: 10/10. If there was so little faith in Foster, it was unfair to him, and to Robertson, to be offering the position.

THE MEXICAN STAND-OFF, 2024

I doubt there’s been a more fraught time at national rugby board level since the upheaval of 2002 than the current eight-month arm wrestle over control.

There’s plenty to consider. A threat of resignation by chair Dame Patsy Reddy.

An interim, dramatically trimmed down board suggested by players’ association head Rob Nichol. The analogy by Wellington Rugby Union chair Russell Poole that to not have three provincial union representatives on the board would be like a company building a house with “nine people who have never built one before”. To say finding a middle ground looks hugely difficult is a world-class understatement.

As a rugby tragic you can only hope that when the gunsmoke clears the standoff hasn’t involved three groups who were in a circle when the firing started.

Balls-up rating for officials: Still only a 5/10. The special general meeting in the next week or so has the potential to fix it all, or zoom it up towards the 10/10 level.

Phil Gifford has twice been judged New Zealand sportswriter of the year, has won nine New Zealand and two Australasian radio awards, and been judged New Zealand Sports Columnist of the year three times. In 2010 he was honoured with the SPARC lifetime achievement award for services to sports journalism.