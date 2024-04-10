Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Sport / Rugby
Premium

Inside NZR’s record TV deal and problems it will face securing a better one

19 minutes to read
Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

- New Zealand Rugby aimed to enhance its commercial strategy through data mining technology to understand and monetise its global fan base.

- Despite a compelling investment thesis from Silver Lake, doubts arise regarding promised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.