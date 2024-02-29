Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Sport / Rugby
Premium

Gregor Paul: NZR+ and the future of rugby content

15 minutes to read
Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

Embarking on a dynamic transformation, NZ Rugby’s streaming venture, NZR+, is set for evolution under the leadership of Craig Fenton. This exclusive article delves into the platform’s strategic revamp, steering away from traditional big-budget productions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.