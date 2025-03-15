Captain Rocky Elsom. Bledisloe Cup Rugby Union Test Match. All Blacks v Australia. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 6 August 2011. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport.co.nz

Former Australia rugby union captain Rocky Elsom was handed a two-year prison sentence by a French court on Friday after being found guilty of misusing corporate funds.

The 42 year old was also fined €100,000 – half of which was suspended – and ordered to pay €240,000 compensation to the liquidator of the Narbonne rugby club where he was president between 2015 and 2016.

Former flanker Elsom, capped 75 times by the Wallabies, was convicted in his absence but was made the subject of an international arrest warrant.

Elsom’s lawyer Yann Le Bras said that he would appeal the sentence.

“I have submitted to the court both serious procedural issues and evidence that would allow Rocky Elsom to be acquitted,” he told AFP.