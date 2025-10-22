Tony Monaghan, left, and Joeli Veitayaki show their delight at Northland winning the Second Division final in Whangārei in 1997. Photo / John Stone

The 58-year-old - known affectionately as “Big Joe” - was a regular in New Zealand professional rugby, making 35 appearances for Northland in the National Provincial Championship, and 64 for King Country in the Heartland Championship.

He also played 11 times for the Chiefs in the inaugural season of Super Rugby in 1996, and twice for the Blues in 1998.

In a post to social media, a family member said it was with “deep sadness” she shared the unexpected passing of Veitayaki.

“Joeli’s passing has come as a great shock to our family, and we are taking time to come together. A gentle giant with a big heart. He was loved by many and had an huge impact on his community,” the tribute read.

“We deeply appreciate all your love, prayers, and support during this difficult time ... We love you dad.”

The Northland Rugby Union Facebook page also paid tribute to Veitayaki.

“Northland Rugby Union joins the wider rugby community in mourning the passing of former Taniwha #675 prop Joeli Veitayaki,” it posted.

“Joeli was a true powerhouse - both in presence and in spirit. During his time in the Cambridge Blue, he brought pride, mana, and warmth to everyone around him. His strength on the field was matched only by his humility and kindness off it.

“He will be remembered not just as a formidable front-rower, but as a teammate, mentor, and friend whose impact reached far beyond the game.

“Our thoughts and aroha are with Joeli’s whānau, friends, and all who had the privilege of sharing the field or the sideline with him.”