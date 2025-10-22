Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rugby

Former Fiji Rugby captain, Super Rugby and Northland NPC player Joeli Veitayaki dies unexpectedly

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Joeli Veitayaki played 35 games for Northland in the National Provincial Championship. Photo / NZME

Joeli Veitayaki played 35 games for Northland in the National Provincial Championship. Photo / NZME

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Fijian rugby community is mourning after the unexpected death of former Flying Fijians captain and Super Rugby prop Joeli (Joe) Veitayaki.

Veitayaki played 49 games for Fiji, leading the side on a handful of occasions – and featured in the 1999 and 2003 Rugby World Cup squads.

The powerhouse

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save