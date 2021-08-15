Former Bay of Plenty and All Black rugby player Greg Rowlands dies

Fomer Bay of Plenty and All Black rugby player Greg Rowlands pictured with his two grandsons in 2016. Photo / File

Memories and condolences are pouring in following the death of Bay of Plenty rugby legend Greg Rowlands.

Rowlands played 161 games for Bay of Plenty from 1969 to 1981, and played four matches for the All Blacks on their 1976 tour of South America.

Bay of Plenty Rugby put a post on social media giving their condolences to his family, saying he would be "sorely missed" by all in the Bay of Plenty community.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 1.30pm at the Tauranga Sports Rugby Club at the Tauranga Domain.