Exclusive: New Zealand Rugby asks unions to vote on ‘most radical governance change in game’s history’

Gregor Paul
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

New Zealand’s provinces will be asked next month to choose between adopting wholesale changes to rugby’s governance system as recommended by a comprehensive independent review, or a compromised version put forward by themselves.

