Home / Sport / RugbyliveBlues vs Brumbies: Live Super Rugby updates from Eden ParkNZ Herald20 Apr, 2024 06:50 AMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailYou might have ten fingers, but there’s only one rugby! When Blues Prop Marcel Renata was told he needed to lose a digit to keep playing, the choice was obvious. Video / Kea Kids NewsAll the action as the Blues take on the Brumbies at Eden Park.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail