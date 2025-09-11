While they welcome two players back into the matchday squad, they will be without Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt - player of the match against Ireland - who was unavailable for selection due to a head knock. Theresa Setefano will start at second five-eighths in her place.

In the front row, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu will start at tighthead, while at halfback, Maia Joseph gets the start with Iritana Hohaia joining the bench.

Olsen-Baker’s start at No 8 has seen another reshuffle of the loose forwards, with Liana Mikaele-Tu’u shifting to blindside flanker.

On the bench, Atlanta Lolohea will provide cover at hooker, with Awhina Tangen-Wainohu providing cover at loosehead prop, and du Plessis and Hohaia also joining the 23.

Loose forward Layla Sae, props Amy Rule and Tanya Kalounivale, halfback Risaleaana Pouri-Lane and hooker Vici-Rose Green were those to make way for the changes.

“This match against South Africa means a lot to us, it’s a final. We are also aware of what this game means to South Africa. We have selected our strongest available 23,” director of performance Allan Bunting said.

“It’s also important to mention the fans who travel near and far to support the Black Ferns, including our whānau. We feel and appreciate the continuous support for our wāhine.”

Throughout the week, the Black Ferns players and staff have mentioned they expect a physical encounter against South Africa.

That appears to be exactly what they’ll get, as the Springboks Women have named a 7-1 split on their bench for their first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Jorja Miller, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Theresa Setefano, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18. Kate Henwood, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Kennedy Tukuafu (cc), 21. Iritana Hohaia 22. Amy du Plessis, 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.