The Black Ferns celebrate Lucy Jenkins' try against Australia. Photo / Photosport

When the Black Ferns’ attack is firing, they’re a tough team to stop.

In their 43-3 win over the Wallaroos in front of a 10,700-strong crowd in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, there were moments of that impressive attack to pick out among a fair amount of forgettable rugby.

Handling errors were a big issue for the Black Ferns in the contest, with plenty of their attacking plays coming to an impromptu end when a pass didn’t find the mark, or a player couldn’t hold on in contact.

Given the Black Ferns’ free-running style of play, a few handling errors are to be expected, though their turnovers against the Wallaroos will be an area to address as they head into the WXV 1 tournament and tests against Wales, England and France.

But in their first test since mid-July, the attack did not need to worry if they coughed the ball up as the Wallaroos had no answers for the strong Black Ferns defence; their only points coming from a Carys Dallinger penalty early in the second half.

The visitors were reliant on their hosts to let them have some time with the ball in their hands, but when they did get it they were soon smothered, and the Black Ferns were right back on the attack again.

It didn’t take long for the Black Ferns to ask big questions of the Australian defence; Kennedy Simon, Sylvia Brunt and Patricia Maliepo among those to carry the ball through defenders, while Ruahei Demant was pulling the strings nicely.

It took just under 10 minutes for the Black Ferns to score the opening points, with prop Krystal Murray rewarded for getting among the action early and often with a pick-and-go from about a metre out. Murray was a force throughout her shift with some strong carries and scrummaging, but it was her offloading that really troubled the Wallaroos.

The Black Ferns kept the scoreboard ticking over with tries to Brunt, Maliepo and a double through winger Katelyn Vahaakolo to hold a 31-0 lead at the break.

While the Wallaroos showed some spirit in the second half and held the Black Ferns scoreless for the first 30 minutes following the restart, a red card to reserve prop Bridie O’Gorman for a face-to-face challenge on Charmaine Smith gave the Black Ferns a little more room to exploit.

Until that point, the Black Ferns never got themselves into a position to add to their score, but with a numerical advantage for the final 10 minutes, they added late tries through Lucy Jenkins and debutant Martha Mataele.

Black Ferns 43 (Katelyn Vahaakolo 2, Krystal Murray, Patricia Maliepo, Sylvia Brunt, Lucy Jenkins, Martha Mataele tries; Ruahei Demant 4 cons)

Wallaroos 3 (Carys Dallinger pen)

HT: 31-0

Black Ferns team was:

1. Krystal Murray (10)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (16)

3. Amy Rule (16)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (17)

5. Charmaine Smith (27)

6. Alana Bremner (15)

7. Kennedy Simon (16) (Co-Captain)

8. Liana Mikaele Tu’u (14)

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (15)

10. Ruahei Demant (29) (Co-Captain)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (2)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (9)

13. Amy du Plessis (10)

14. Mererangi Paul (2)

15. Patricia Maliepo (3)

Reserves

16. Luka Connor (16)

17. Chryss Viliko*

18. Tanya Kalounivale (8)

19. Lucy Jenkins (2)

20. Layla Sae*

21. Iritana Hohaia (3)

22. Rosie Kelly (3)

23. Martha Mataele*

*Denotes Black Ferns debutant

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Renee Holmes (shoulder)



