Andy Farrell during the British and Irish Lions head coach announcement. Photo / AP

Andy Farrell, the former head coach of Ireland, has been confirmed as the coach for the British and Irish Lions for the 2025 Lions tour to Australia.

While the Australia tour takes centre stage, there’s also noteworthy news on the women’s front, with the Lions poised to announce their first women’s tour with plans for a three-Test series in New Zealand in 2027. The much-anticipated revelation is expected to be confirmed during a press conference in London next week.

The Black Ferns, the reigning world champions, have emerged victorious over England in the last two Women’s Rugby World Cup finals, setting the stage for an intense rivalry between the two powerhouses in the upcoming women’s Lions tour. England, topping the global rankings, is likely to supply most of the touring party, making this announcement a significant step towards gender equality in the realm of international rugby.

Lions chief executive Ben Calveley last year expressed his enthusiasm for the prospect of a women’s tour, stating, “It is extremely positive that a British and Irish Lions women’s tour is possible in the future.”

Farrell comes with impressive credentials

Farrell, renowned for his coaching prowess, has an impressive track record, steering Ireland to notable successes, including a Six Nations Triple Crown, a historic series victory over the All Blacks, and a Six Nations Grand Slam. His recent contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union until 2027 comes with the blessing to coach the Lions during that period.

The 48-year-old, who succeeded Kiwi Warren Gatland, expressed his excitement, stating, “I know how special Lions Tours are ... I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.”

“Those of us who have been lucky enough to go on Lions tours as a supporter or support the Lions and what the Lions stand for at home, know what a special place this is. For me to be selected as head coach is almost beyond words.

“It’s the pinnacle for the players. After a World Cup, the next big thing to aim for is to be selected for the British and Irish Lions.

“From their point of view, it’s the best of the best, and the reason that the camaraderie and the history and the brand are so strong is because those players want to make sure they earn the respect of their peers on those tours. That makes them stronger.

“For me to be head coach, you can imagine how much I am bursting with pride.”

He will take charge of the Lions on secondment from December this year.

British & Irish Lions CEO Ben Calveley praised Farrell’s appointment, noting, “Andy is without question one of the best coaches in the world ... His coaching experience at test-match level with Ireland, England, and the British & Irish Lions make him an outstanding candidate for this role.”

2025 Lions Tour to Australia

June 28, Lions v Western Force, Perth (Optus Stadium)

July 2, Lions v Queensland Reds, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

July 5, Lions v NSW Waratahs, Sydney (Allianz Stadium)

July 9, Lions v ACT Brumbies, Canberra (GIO Stadium)

July 12, Lions v Invitational AU & NZ, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

July 19, first Test, Lions v Wallabies, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)

July 22, Lions v Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)

July 26, second Test, Lions v Wallabies, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)

Aug 2, third Test, Lions v Wallabies, Sydney (Accor Stadium)