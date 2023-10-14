The All Blacks win against Ireland 28-24 to secure their spot in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Video / Sky Sports

How the world reacted to the All Blacks’ 28-24 win over Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France this morning.

The best quarter-final in World Cup history

By Gavin Mairs of the UK Telegraph

“At the end for Ireland some players sunk to the ground. Johnny Sexton stared into the distance in disbelief. The All Blacks sportingly embraced their opponents. Both sides had delivered a phenomenal contest, arguably the best quarter-final in World Cup history, but once again it ended in heartbreak for Ireland.

“It was a cruel end to a glittering career for the 38 year-old Sexton, who had hoped to take Ireland into the uncharted waters of a semi-final.

“It will be of no consolation to Andy Farrell’s side, but they did not die wondering. The last moments of the game saw Ireland put together a mesmerising and lung-burning attacking play that almost topped 40 phases. The precision of their attack and ability to recycle in the most pressurised of situations was utterly compelling, and on several occasions appeared to exploit a weak point in the All Blacks defence. Ireland kept making metres but when it came to the white heat moment, New Zealand had the experience of Sam Whitelock to win the match-winning penalty.

“It was a game so compelling and of such quality that it deserved to be the final. New Zealand’s reward is a semi-final against Argentina and they will now fancy their chances of going all the way now. One wonders if Ireland will ever get such a chance again.”

Magnificent contest, one of the best in World Cup history. Jordie Barrett’s defensive play decisive. All Blacks loose forwards, led by Sam Cane, exceptional. Surviving two yellow cards against the world No 1 in a quarterfinal for the ages, take a bow #RWC2023 #IREvNZL — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) October 14, 2023

Ireland looked rushed

By Michael Aylwin of the Guardian

“The agony goes on. Ireland must wonder what they have to do to break this quarter-final curse, how long to spend as No 1 in the world, how many grand slams to win, how many victories in a row. Let the record state: eight quarter-finals, eight defeats.

“And for the All Blacks now: nine quarter-finals, eight wins. How New Zealand have suffered themselves of late, toppled for some time from their perch as the perennial champions of everything oval. This may not mean a return to the top for them, but that familiar precision, that doggedness in defence, that nose for victory has been regained.

“After their sobering defeat by France in the opening match, New Zealand had encountered little in the way of resistance in the rest of their pool matches. And they have duly found their stride with a series of exhibitions. Here, in the unfamiliar position of underdogs in a quarter-final, they maintained the precision we know so well. It was Ireland who looked rushed.”

Been watching the All Blacks for 40+ years.



That's the most heart I have ever seen from them.



Incredible. Just incredible.@AllBlacks — Jason Pine (@pineynz) October 14, 2023

Brothers Jordie Barrett and Beauden Barrett after winning the Rugby World Cup France 2023. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

‘Beaten by the better team’

Rúaidhrí O’Connor of the Irish Independent

“For another four years, the glass ceiling that hangs above Irish rugby remains.

“They got close enough to scratch it this time against New Zealand, but the fact they went down fighting will be little consolation to these players.

“The All Blacks needed a 37-phase defensive set in injury time to finally squeeze past them, Ireland going the length of the field into the end where Johnny Sexton had dropped his goal in 2018 but there was to be no fairytale end to the great out-half’s career as Sam Whitelock got over the ball to win it.

“So, the winning run ends at the worst possible moment and, in truth, they were beaten by the better team on the night.

“That will haunt them. The All Blacks came with a plan and executed brilliantly. Joe Schmidt’s finger-prints were all over it as they won the breakdown battle and lorded it in the air.Ireland will rue their own lack of execution. Their lineout malfunctioned again, their scrum got on the wrong side of referee Wayne Barnes, their handling let them down at crucial moments.”

‘Tactically superior All Blacks’

Stephen Jones of the Times

“Not for the first time, an outstanding rugby team fell victim to the nous and pride of the All Blacks. The teams hardly compared with their recent form — Ireland were way ahead, encouraging the highest hopes, and the sensational setting last evening at the Stade de France had contained vast waves of expectation that Ireland would reach the semi- final simply as a prelude.

“But they did not, and were never really established in a winning position, for all their passion and effort. New Zealand brought with them the archetypal game plan to beat Ireland, with a range of clever kicks into space, a refusal to simply hoof every kick back from whence it came, and they also had the class in their attacking game to score when it became vital.

“Ireland probably had the majority of possession, and they let nobody down, but on the day they seemed to be up against a team who were tactically and probably technically superior, and Johnny Sexton at fly half simply could not conjure a winning score as the game went on and on.”

What did we just watch! What a test match. That was a final for me. Hard luck Ireland. But damn them ABs when the backs were against the wall & everyone said they couldn’t get the job done. They stood up. World class — Lima Sopoaga (@LimaSopoaga) October 14, 2023

Will Jordan of New Zealand scores his team's third try. Photo / Getty Images.

Irish captain Johnny Sexton:

“We couldn’t have done any more really,” he said. “It was just fine margins, we felt like they suckered punched us on a few tries and we had to work really hard for our scores.

“That’s what champions do, they’re a great team and we knew that it was going to be a massive challenge. We fell just short unfortunately.

“It’s been amazing, this last six weeks has been a dream. This group, these fans, I’m just gutted we couldn’t do more.

“You’ve got to work hard for fairytale endings, we didn’t get it and that’s just life.

“We didn’t leave a stone unturned, we ticked every box and we trained the house down.

“I thought after a slow enough start we played pretty well tonight. A few decisions, a few bounces of the ball [went against us] and we one inch away from scoring a try.

“Fair play to the All Blacks, they’re a very good team and they’re well coached so fair play to them.”

‘The better team won’

By Neil Treacy of RTE

“A familiar feeling, but one that never gets any easier.

“Ireland’s World Cup dream is over, and once again it’s ended at the quarter-final hurdle.

“This time we believed it would be different and in a way it was. For once, New Zealand were underdogs against this all-conquering Irish side, but it was the All Blacks who showed their class. There can be no denying the better team won at the Stade de France.

“It will come as little consolation to Ireland that their 28-24 defeat was one of the all-time great World Cup games. This wasn’t like Wellington in 2011 where they never landed a shot, or Cardiff or Tokyo where they were blown out of the water. Andy Farrell’s side looked like they had this game lost three times over and were still there at the end with a chance to win. It will come as little consolation.

A legend of the game. You’ve had a stellar career, Johnny. Thank you for all the battles over the years 👏#IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/7NM48Xoalv — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 14, 2023

All Blacks coach Ian Foster:

“Fantastic. We all knew it was going to be a monster game. We had been talking about it all week - and it was. It was a real arm wrestle.

“They’re a proud team, Ireland, they really hung in there. I thought we had them a couple of times but they kept making the game really tight.

“I am so proud of the way we played. Our defence, particularly in that last part, was brilliant.”

Dane Coles of New Zealand acknowledges the fans following the team's victory. Photo / Getty Images.





Ireland coach Andy Farrell

“I’m unbelievably proud of the group, everyone that’s been involved over the last couple of years. That was one hell of a game and somebody had to lose - unfortunately it was us tonight.”

Drowning in shoulders and lactic acid. Phase on phase leaving players barely able to run let alone maim the opposition for World Cup glory. Guts of steel all round. Genuinely fantastic game. Gutted for the men of Ireland, All Blacks rising. — Max Lahiff (@LahiffMax) October 14, 2023

NZ’s moment of truth

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

“New Zealand’s moment of truth came and it tested them to their limits, probably beyond, but from the depth of their soul they dug out the most brilliant, brave, astonishing win.

“They were everything they wanted to be. Everything they needed to be and while they produced three magical tries, it was the last four minutes that will live long in the memory when they pulled off the most disciplined, committed defensive rearguard of the modern age.

“Ireland just kept coming at them, wave after wave of attack but the All Blacks kept tackling, kept covering and eventually, after goodness how many phases – probably 30 – Sam Whitelock pulled off the winning turnover and the glory was New Zealand’s.”

Look out world!

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

“Revenge is sweet for the All Blacks as they stride one step closer to their pursuit of cathartic World Cup redemption.

“The 78,000 at Stade de France – a sea of green and pockets of black - were treated to a class contest, one of the best in World Cup history, as Ireland and the All Blacks traded punch and counter punch amid a fever-pitch atmosphere that stretched well into added time.

“On that pinnacle stage the All Blacks proved their resilience and resolve to overcome the odds by knocking out Ireland, the world’s No 1 side, to halt their 17-test unbeaten serge.”































