“I really wanted to finish my story with the Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be.”

Kitshoff said his journey with the Springboks, from his test debut against Ireland in 2016 to his final match, the 12-11 win over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup final, was one to treasure.

“The Springboks have been an incredible part of my life, and it was the biggest honour to represent my country at the highest level and be part of an incredible team that went all the way to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups,” said Kitshoff in a South African Rugby statement.

“It was probably one of the biggest achievements of my life.”

South Africa’s head coach Rassie Erasmus, who guided the ‘Boks to the two World Cup titles, paid a handsome tribute to the red-headed front row forward, who is South Africa’s second most capped prop behind Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira (117).

“He is a true team man, and he earned enormous respect from his teammates and the coaches with his high work ethic, drive to be the best he can on the field, and his down-to-earth nature,” said Erasmus.

“He will always remain a warrior and fine ambassador of what the Springboks stand for, and we wish him luck as he begins this new chapter in his life.”

Kitshoff, who had three spells with the Stormers and also played abroad with Top 14 outfit Bordeaux Begles and Irish province Ulster, thanked his wife Aimee and parents for their support throughout the highs and lows of his career.

“As much as I will miss playing and the special feeling of running out to represent something much bigger than myself, I am also looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my life,” he said.

“I’ll be there cheering the boys [Stormers] on, just like I did as a youngster. I walk away from my playing days with so many incredible memories that I will cherish forever.”