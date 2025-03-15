It all comes down to this: The winner of the Six Nations will be decided after the full-time whistle of the match between France and Scotland, which is being played at Stade de France in Paris. France needs to beat Scotland to claim the championship but England will win if they lose or draw.

Earlier, England pummeled Wales 68-14 at Principality Stadium earlier this morning (NZ time) to give themselves a fighting chance at winning the championship. It’ll be back-to-back wooden spoons for Wales who were dished out their 17th straight defeat after England ran in 10 tries to their two.

The loss is Wales’ 11th straight in the championship and it’s the first time the nation has finished last back-to-back.

Ireland meanwhile did their best to remain in the fight for a title after a 22-17 win over Italy in Rome. They finished with 19 total points for the championship behind only England with 20 before the France-Scotland encounter.



