Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Rugby: Top All Blacks block $465 million deal in explosive letter to New Zealand Rugby

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Leading All Blacks, including captain Sam Cane, Aaron Smith and Dane Coles have outlined their concerns around a proposed private equity deal in a letter to NZ Rugby. Photo / Getty Images

Leading All Blacks, including captain Sam Cane, Aaron Smith and Dane Coles have outlined their concerns around a proposed private equity deal in a letter to NZ Rugby. Photo / Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE

By Liam Napier and Elliott Smith

More than half a dozen of the country's leading rugby players, including All Blacks captain Sam Cane, have threatened to block a proposed private equity deal worth $465

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks