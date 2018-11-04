The Kiwis and Black Caps go down in flames while Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya crushes Derek Brunson at UFC 230

NZME rugby writer Patrick McKendry analyses the best and the rest from the All Blacks' 69-31 victory over Japan last night.

Forward of the week: Jackson Hemopo

Some good ball carries and excellent lineout work and defending, lock Hemopo isn't considered a second-rower by coach Steve Hansen but in Tokyo he very much played like one. This was a statement-like performance by a tough individual who hasn't had a lot of minutes lately due to injury.

Back of the week: George Bridge

A freakish performance off the reserves bench in his first test, wing Bridge probably stole the limelight from Richie Mo'unga who until early in the second half looked like the All Blacks' best performing back. Bridge scored two tries and set up another – all with pace and composure. He's one for the future.

Coach killer: Jordie Barrett

Maybe not so much a coach killer as a confidence killer for a 21-year-old who is going through a bit of a form dip. Barrett's early attempted clearance was charged down for Japan's opening try, the first of the test, and while the fullback did well to bounce back he doesn't look as assured as he did even last year on debut against the British and Irish Lions.

Positives and Negatives

Up:

Japanese rugby

To score five tries and 31 points against an All Black team is not easy so the Brave Blossoms deserve credit for their attacking imagination and spirit. A couple of their tries were breathtaking. They are a well-drilled and tight unit which bodes well for their World Cup campaign at home.

Dane Coles

Scored a trademark try on the wing but more importantly got through 53 precious minutes without further injury. The All Blacks will hope Coles comes through this test with no reaction from his knee; if so he could be on the bench next weekend against England at Twickenham.

Down:

All Blacks defence

Let in five tries and 31 points against a tier two nation… no matter the inexperience of this All Black team, that defensive effort is not ideal.

Referee Matthew Carley

This was an odd performance from the English official who appeared to see knock-ons when there weren't any and didn't see obvious foul play when it was right in front of him. Carley got most 50-50 calls wrong and, in the case of Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi's try (which he referred to the TMO), he didn't have the confidence to call what was right in front of him.