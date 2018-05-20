Ben Lam's name wasn't read out this morning when the All Blacks announced their squad for the upcoming June series against France.

With 14 tries from 11 games of Super Rugby this season, he is certainly the unluckiest man in the country.

The Hurricanes winger has had a stellar start this year, leading the Super Rugby try-scoring charts, and being well on track to blow away teammate Ngani Laumape's 15 try record.

Lam averages a try less than every 60 minutes for the Hurricanes this season, and put in another impressive effort against the Reds on Friday. He accrued 80 metres from 13 runs, beat nine defenders, made four clean breaks and scored two tries in the Hurricanes' 38-34 victory.

Lam's made 686 metres from 83 runs this whole season, as well as beating 32 defenders, making 19 clean breaks and offloading the ball 11 times.

Ben Lam speeds past Damian McKenzie and Brodie Retallick. Photo / Photosport

However, it wasn't enough for All Blacks selection, with Hurricanes teammates Jordie Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder given the nod ahead of Lam, with Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith filling in the remainder of the outside backs.

Ioane was a shoo-in following his form in the black jersey last season and the All Blacks also tend to pick a big, tackle-busting flyer on the wing, hence Naholo's selection.

Barrett and Smith are both primarily fullbacks that can cover any number of positions in the backline - they were always going to make the squad.

Nehe Milner-Skudder scores during the 2015 World Cup Quarter Final against France. Photo / Getty Images

Milner-Skudder is the shock selection over Lam, having only played in four games this season while averaging 56 minutes.

From his 24 runs, he's made 162 metres, beaten four defenders, made four clean breaks, had three offloads, one try assist and scored a single try.

The one thing Milner-Skudder - and Naholo - have over Lam is experience in the All Blacks.

Naholo has scored 12 tries in his 18 test caps, meanwhile, Milner-Skudder has scored 11 tries in his 11 test caps; both debuting in 2015.

Waisake Naholo during the fourth tour match between The British and Irish Lions and the Highlanders. Photo / File

The first game between the All Blacks and France is on June 9 and will be Lam's 27th birthday.

Unless it's for injury cover, Lam's birthday will go by without the present of an All Blacks debut.

