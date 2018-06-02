Liam Squire could miss the first All Blacks test. Photo / Getty

Loose forward Liam Squire is in doubt for the All Blacks' first test against France next Saturday after being cited for dangerous play in the Highlanders' win over the Hurricanes last night.

Squire has been cited by the Sanzaar judiciary for clearing out TJ Perenara with his shoulder in the 12th minute of the Highlanders' 30-14 victory.

The incident - which saw Squire penalised for the ruck manoeuvre - was deemed by the citing commissioner to have met the red card threshold. Squire is alleged to have contravened Law 9:12 - "Dangerous Play - Striking with the Shoulder", and as a result will have to face the judiciary.

If they rule his offence is worthy of a ban, it will see Squire miss the All Blacks' first test against France, and the lengthen the All Blacks' already substantial list of absences.

It was a controversial game for Squire, who also spent 10 minutes in the sinbin for a swinging arm on Julian Savea.

Savea in turn was deemed extremely lucky to not join him after throwing a punch in retaliation, with a lack of television footage sparing his blushes.

Squire's judicial hearing will take place on Sunday night.