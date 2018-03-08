Who will come out on top?

Damian McKenzie has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs for the next three years.

McKenzie's commitment through to 2021- two years beyond the 2019 World Cup - is a big win for NZR in the constant fight to retain talent.

McKenzie made his debut for the All Blacks off the bench in Argentina in 2016 and has gone on to play 12 tests, primarily at fullback.

This year the 22-year-old has made his transition to first five-eighth with the Chiefs.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to have signed on for three more years," McKenzie said.

"My time in the Chiefs jersey has been awesome to date and the support I've been given during my time in Chiefs Country has been amazing.

"I've had an awesome opportunity to be able to sign on with New Zealand Rugby and hopefully keep achieving higher honours in the future."

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: "Damian is an outstanding young talent and we are delighted that he has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby. He had a busy year for us last year, starting in ten Tests, and came through really well.

"He grew in stature in his time in the jersey, developing his skillset and his game. That experience will put him in good stead for the future and we look forward to watching him develop further over the next few years."

Chiefs Head Coach Colin Cooper added: "I'm really excited that Damian has re-signed with the club for the next three years.

"He's a great player with great character and brings a lot of confidence and stability to the team. The contract extension shows Damian's long-term commitment to the Chiefs and I'm thrilled to be working with him."