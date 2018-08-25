TJ Perenara and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the proud owner of TJ Perenara's All Black jersey after the halfback gave it to her in the Eden Park changing rooms following his side's big victory over the Wallabies.

Ardern wore a Black Ferns jersey in honour of the women's team when presenting the Bledisloe Cup to All Blacks skipper Kieran Read and now has another option for the next time she is involved.

Hurricanes players Perenara and Ardie Savea and Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown gave Ardern a kiss after the on-field presentation, with Perenara later telling the media of his gift: "She's special to my family and to my community so that's something that was important for me to do."

Former prime minister and National Party leader John Key was a regular visitor to the All Blacks changing rooms after tests and now Ardern, a keen sports fan who is also interested in rugby league, is appearing to take up where he left off.

Codie Taylor of the All Blacks talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford. Photo / Getty Images.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he had also made a small demand of finance minister Grant Robertson.

"I said to Grant Robertson they should be our biggest sponsors because we're their biggest brand, and could she find some money to help us compete against the likes of England and France to help us keep our players. So there wasn't a lot said after that.

"It's always good to have the prime minister of your country in," Hansen added.

"We always used to enjoy it when John came in. Tonight we enjoyed it. Tonight it was the turn of the ... the Labour Party to enjoy it. She was very respectful. She knew the guys had to get changed and that sort of thing.

"It's tough I guess, but she's respectful and I said 'don't worry about that, they won't get changed'. You spend as long as you want in here and get to know them.

"If you think about the brand and the All Blacks I think it's important we represent New Zealand really well.

"She leads our country so we respect her immensely. It's important that she gets to know the people who are representing the country in a black shirt. It was nice to see her tonight in a Black Ferns jersey. TJ gave her his jersey so maybe we'll see her wear our one."