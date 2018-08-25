All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen talks Beauden Barrett after the All Blacks won the Bledisloe test match against Australia, at Eden Park.

How the Australian newspapers reacted to last night's Bledisloe Cup clash which saw the All Blacks cruise in the second half to a 40-12 victory.

By Jamie Pandaram of the Daily Telegraph

The good news is that if you're a 16-year-old Australian you can drive a car on our roads. The bad news is you've never been alive to see Australia lift up the Bledisloe Cup.

The wretched All Blacks winning streak that began in 2003 continues for another year after the Kiwis blew Australia away 40-12 at Eden Park thanks to an extraordinary four-try performance from Beauden Barrett.

Pressure on Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is now searing, with the team suffering a bigger hammering than last week's humiliation in Sydney.

It just seems hopeless.

Australia is showing no ability to contain the Kiwis, or even close the gap.

If anything, it is widening, and the same issues are at play.

Over and over again, the Wallabies turned over possession deep in attack, the All Blacks countered and scored sizzling long-range tries to the joy of the 48,493 fans crammed into Eden Park.

How does this keep happening? When will this end?

The answers to these questions are nowhere to be found in this group.

But ref!

By Christy Doran, Fox Sports

Once upon a time a neck roll was an automatic yellow card — not any more it seems.

Recognising the threat of David Pocock at the breakdown, the All Blacks threw everything at denying the scavenger from making an impact at the ruck in their 40-12 win over the Wallabies on Saturday.

Even if it meant attacking the neck of the star backrower.

Three times Pocock was left holding his neck in the first half, once as Jordie Barrett collected him without the ball and twice because of neck rolls at the breakdown.

The second neck roll was clear as day, as an All Black grabbed Pocock around the neck and slung him to the ground.

It's time to admire greatness

By Andrew Slack, The Sunday Mail

First things first. You need to admire greatness, and while this is no news flash, the All Blacks are truly great.

Let's start with Beauden Barrett and give full credit to Robyn and Kevin, his Mum and Dad. Not only did they have to feed Beauden and drive him to rugby practice, they also had to organise matters on their farm in Taranaki and pay some heed to their seven other offspring who, presumably, needed equal attention to Beauden.

From a Wallabies point of view, they must wish rugby was made up of two 37 minute halves. The first, lasting from kick off until the 37th minute, and the second starting in the forty third minute and going until the eightieth.

With a match clock that would accommodate such a scenario, we might be a chance to stay in the contest with the All Blacks.

Hooper wouldn't swap teammates

By Jamie Pandaram, Daily Telegraph

Stoic Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said he would not swap one of his players for an All Black and vowed to keep fighting until they turn their losing record around.

After suffering their sixth defeat in seven Tests, a 40-12 hammering at the hands of the All Blacks at Eden Park, Hooper showed total faith in his teammates.

"You look at the match-ups tonight of players and I'm keeping all our players, I'm not swapping anyone," Hooper said.