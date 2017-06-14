All Black legend Bryan Williams on the ups and downs of this Lions tour

Unable to take part in the Highlanders' famous win over the Lions, Ben Smith has been amply compensated by being named captain of the All Blacks for the first time.

Smith, who assumed the role of All Blacks deputy last year, has been elevated to the captaincy for the test against Samoa as Kieran Read has still not recovered from his broken thumb.

Smith will captain a side, the make-up of which, confirms the All Blacks are viewing their test with Samoa as a full dress rehearsal for the Lions series, having loaded their run-on side with all the heavy artillery they can muster.

Determined to use the Samoa test as a chance to establish some rhythm and cohesion, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has picked what looks to be a full-strength side, minus the injured Read and Ryan Crotty who are expected to be fit next week.

Aaron Smith starts at halfback, Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown get the chance to establish a midfield combination and Julian Savea and Israel Dagg make up the back three with the captain.

Ardie Savea has been handed the No 8 jersey, a position which he has played a number of times this year for the Hurricanes, but never before in a test.

Options were limited at No 8 as one of the other potential candidates, Liam Squire, is still recovering from a broken thumb and Akira Ioane has been released to play for the Maori on Saturday night.

Kaino would have been an option - having played several tests and much of his Super Rugby career at No 8 - but as he's a certainty to play at blindside against the Lions next week, it obviously made more sense to play Savea there.

The starting line-up is predictably strong, but the bench has a major element of the unknown to it with the selection of the uncapped Vaea Fifita and Jordie Barrett.

Both are likely to see game time as the coaching panel will be keen to give them some kind of taste of test football in case they are pressed into action during the Lions series.

Both men toured with the All Blacks last year - the former as short-term injury cover and the latter as an apprentice. Although they didn't make it on to the field last year, both impressed the coaching panel with their attitude, skills and dedication.

The presence of Scott Barrett on the bench gives the Barrett clan three representatives in the matchday 23 and the genuine possibility that Beauden, Scott and Jordie will at some stage, all be on the park together.

"It's going to be a big night for Jordie and Vaea as they're both likely to play a part," said Hansen. "They've both been in great form and we're looking forward to seeing what they can do at this level. This is a test match against a quality and very capable opponent.

"Samoa are about to kick off the qualifying stage of their Rugby World Cup campaign, so this will make them even more dangerous. The Samoans are always a challenge and will play with a high level of physicality and skill. At the very minimum, we will need to match that."

All Blacks team to play Samoa at Eden Park tomorrow night:

Ben Smith (c), Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves

Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Vaea Fifita, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Jordie Barrett.