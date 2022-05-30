Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane should be dropped from the All Blacks for their upcoming clash against Ireland, according to two All Blacks greats.

On the latest episode of Sky Sport's The Breakdown, former All Blacks Sir John Kirwan, Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina picked their All Blacks loose forward starters ahead of the three-test series against Ireland in July, with all three picking Blues flanker Dalton Papalii at No 7 ahead of the current skipper.

Muliaina suggested Cane should move to No 6, while both Kirwan and Wilson left Cane out from their preferred All Blacks 23-man squad altogether.

However, all three agreed that the in-form Papalii needs to start at openside flanker.

"I think Papalii is out-and-out the in-form No 7," Muliaina said. "He needs to stay there.

"Don't move him out of position. Don't give him a positional change or number change, don't move him into No 6, because I want him there [at No 7].

"Sam Cane comes in [at No 6] for a particular reason, and that is turnover ball."

Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

Wilson argued that the All Blacks needed a bigger lineout option and included Tupou Vaa'i as his choice for blindside flanker, alongside Papalii.

"Dalton Papalii in the last 12 months has delivered for the Blues and for the All Blacks," he said.

"He needs an opportunity to see whether or not he can take it to the next level.

"That's why I've got him in that position. The moment he's not available, Sam Cane is starting for me at No 7, because at the international level the physicality he brings is 100 per cent right there.

"I'm looking at a different balance with Tupou Vaa'i at blindside flanker. I want size."

The trio were also unanimous in picking Ardie Savea at No 8, but Kirwan argued the case for Akira Ioane to partner his Blues teammate Papalii at blindside.

"I think that what we get with Akira is that out-and-out X-factor," he said. "He can play, he can make a difference.

"He's our current incumbent at No 6. I think the balance with him and then Ardie gives us a combination. I think Ardie over the past couple of years gives us the ability to have turnover ball, but also carry the ball.

"If we want to play an expansive game, and want to be really threatening in our attack, I would like to see that mix – Papalii, Akira, and Ardie Savea. I think it's a great mix."

The All Blacks are set to name their 36-man squad on June 13 ahead of hosting Ireland in three tests in Auckland (July 2), Dunedin (July 9) and Wellington (July 16).