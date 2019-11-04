Andrew Hore is flanked by teammates Brodie Retallick and Tony Woodcock ahead of a test against Ireland in 2012. Photo / Photosport

Police and WorkSafe are making inquiries into the death of former All Blacks hooker Andrew Hore's mother, who died in a "freak accident" over the weekend.

Sue Hore passed away after falling off a motorbike while on the family's farm near Patearoa on Saturday.

According to Stuff, Sue's husband Jim Hore was shutting a gate on the farm at about 9.15am on Saturday when the accident happened.

The Hores had been married for 47 years.

"She just fell out of the bike, I don't know whether she took a turn or not, [there were] no words or anything," Jim Hore told Stuff.

"She didn't even move, didn't even make a noise ... she just died instantly. I had poor cellphone coverage, I didn't want to leave her lying by herself so I just battled it out."

Jim Hore told Stuff he tried calling for help, including his two sons and daughter-in-law, former international netballer Belinda Colling, and attempted CPR.

"It was just a freak bloody accident.

"The biggest thing about it is she's not an invalid in a wheelchair, I couldn't put up with that and neither could she."

Sue Hore. Photo / ODT

Central Otago District Councillor and Hore family friend Stuart Duncan told the Otago Daily Times Sue was "a generous person".

"The community is completely devastated," Duncan said.

"She was a generous person and the Hores are generous people."

The family were waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of her death.

A WorkSafe spokesperson told the Otago Daily Times it had been notified of an incident on a farm in Central Otago and were making inquiries.

Andrew Hore played 83 tests for the All Blacks from 2002 to 2013, and was part of the squad which won the World Cup in 2011.