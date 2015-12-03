Looks like Matt had one hell of a time with the AB's. Courtesy: ITM Fishing Show

Having hung up their boots for summer - or for good - rugby's world champions went fishing.

TV One's ITM Fishing Show played host to eight All Blacks, including just-retired skipper Richie McCaw, in the North versus South fishing challenge at the Bay of Islands. Others to compete were Brodie Retallick, Tony Woodcock, Aaron Smith, Wyatt Crockett, Sam Whitelock, Luke Romano and Sam Cane.

Host Matt Watson, a self-confessed rugby fanatic, said he wasn't "one to be overawed by anyone" but he was "pretty excited to catch up with all the guys".

"At the beginning I thought, wow, I've got the All Blacks on the boat, but then I'd forgotten all about it later."

Watson said the world champions were just regular guys. "The conversations I had with them are no different to what I'll say to my mates."

He said McCaw had "one hell of a time" on the boat. "I almost wished I wasn't filming so I could enjoy it more. Not that you can't have a good time."

Although it was down time for the boys in black, there was no shortage of competitive spirit - and there were a few controversial calls. "They had to photograph the fish as proof, as we release the fish at sea, but some photos went missing," laughed Watson.

"There were accusations of players stealing each other's photos; rules were pretty loose."

Watson was coy when asked who caught the fewest fish.

But he said Aaron Smith had a "blinder". "He came away with a whole range of fish.

"He was the man of the match."

The episode featuring the All Blacks will be broadcast next year.

In Buenos Aires yesterday, McCaw was mobbed by young Argentine rugby fans as he was giving rugby tips. He was forced to abandon planned live television interviews.