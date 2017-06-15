Lions captain Peter O'Mahony will never give up on the team and coach Warren Gatland appreciates that

The British and Irish Lions have named their fourth different captain of their New Zealand tour.

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain the Lions against the Maori All Blacks at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.

The Munster skipper follows Sam Warburton, Ken Owens and Alun Wyn Jones in leading the 2017 Lions in what has been billed the '4th test'.

The side is a good hint of who will run out in the first test against the All Blacks just nine days away.

Head Coach Warren Gatland said: "At this stage of the Tour it is important to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last few weeks.

"We were obviously disappointed with the loss against the Highlanders and realise that we need to improve in several areas, including our discipline, but we feel that overall we are building well towards the Test matches.

"Every game is a big challenge, which is what we wanted, and this is an experienced Lions team with eight of the starting 15 involved in the last Test in Australia in 2013."

Gatland added: "Peter is a proven captain with Munster who never takes a backward step and we believe that those leadership qualities will serve us well on Saturday against a quality and determined Maori All Blacks team."

British & Irish Lions squad

1. Mako Vunipola - Saracens, England

2. Jamie George - Saracens, England

3. Tadhg Furlong - Leinster, Ireland

4. Maro Itoje - Saracens, England

5. George Kruis - Saracens, England

6. Peter O'Mahony (capt) - Munster, Ireland

7. Sean O'Brien - Leinster, Ireland

8. Taulupe Faletau - Bath Rugby, Wales

9. Conor Murray - Munster, Ireland,

10. Johnny Sexton - Leinster, Ireland,

11. George North - Northampton Saints, England

12. Ben Te'o - Worcester Warriors, England

13. Jonathan Davies - Scarlets, Wales

14. Anthony Watson - Bath Rugby, England

15. Leigh Halfpenny - Toulon, Wales

Replacements

16. Ken Owens - Scarlets, Wales

17. Jack McGrath - Leinster, Ireland

18. Kyle Sinckler - Harlequins, England

19. Iain Henderson - Ulster, Ireland

20. Sam Warburton - Cardiff Blues, Wales

21. Greig Laidlaw - Gloucester Rugby, Scotland

22. Dan Biggar - Ospreys, Wales

23. Elliot Daly - Wasps, England