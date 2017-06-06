Dave Rennie tells Nigel Yalden that Brodie Retallick is sidelined and some others might be in question for the Chief's next Super rugby game

The hits keep coming for the All Blacks.

In the wake of Ben Smith's concussion for the Highlanders against the Crusaders and with Hurricanes rake Dane Coles yet to suit up after nearly three months on the sidelines, Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick is now out of this Friday's clash in Wellington after he complained of headaches yesterday. The Retallick news is far from what Steve Hansen will have wanted to hear ahead of Thursday's naming of the All Blacks and Maori All Blacks squads in Auckland.

The All Blacks lock has been withdrawn from Chiefs' selection for the standalone round 16 Super clash with the Hurricanes, though coach Dave Rennie is hopeful that it will not be a major issue for him, with the All Blacks due to face Manu Samoa on June 16.

"He took a knock, obviously, in the weekend (against the Waratahs), and he still had a headache yesterday, so not enough time to pass the protocols, so he's out for the weekend," Rennie said at today's media session.

"He did pass the test and we could have put him back on, but we erred on the side of caution there, so I'm happy we did that. He said he's not feeling too bad, but we're not going to risk that. It's a real pity, he's massive for us, obviously, just all the grunt work that he does. It just means an opportunity for someone else, and they're going to have to step up.

"Assuming the Hurricanes are still missing Dane Coles, it means both sides are missing characters who would make the contest more intense."

With Taleni Seu also out injured for several weeks, the replacement is likely to be Michael Allardice, not long back himself from a medium-term injury. He should partner Dominic Bird as the Chiefs look to get physical again versus their old rivals the Hurricanes.

Retallick is not the sole injury concern for Rennie, who is still missing Sam McNicol with concussion symptoms and now Toni Pulu with a hamstring pull. Charlie Ngatai is possible for Friday night, but was sick today. There were several walking wounded on the sidelines of Chiefs training this morning.

The Chiefs' 46-31 victory may sound like a romp, but there were some battered and bruised bodies, among them loosehead prop Kane Hames, who should be named in at least one of the squads on Thursday.

"There was quite a bit of contact... a few of the boys have facial features that have changed a bit," quipped Hames.

"The Hurricanes and the Chiefs are two teams that don't necessarily seem to get on as well as they possibly could. The Hurricanes have a lot of tactics around their line speed and being as physical as possible and the way they defend at mauls."

The winner of the game may well secure that coveted second berth in the New Zealand conference and the easier quarter-final in Australia next month.