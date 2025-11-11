“Another area in which the Kiwis have shown vulnerability is in the battle around the ball in the air. In the Scotland game, none of the New Zealand back three looked comfortable under high kicks that were sufficiently short to allow a proper contest in the air.”

‘God-given talents’

Gerard Meagher, the Guardian

“[Henry] Arundell possesses God-given talents that [Ian] Borthwick must harness. It is incumbent upon him to do so, a dereliction of duty if he cannot or will not. In Saturday night’s blockbuster between France and South Africa, it is no coincidence that Rassie Erasmus saw fit to field Cheslin Kolbe on one wing, Kurt-lee Arendse on the other. That France could unleash Louis Bielle-Biarrey, meanwhile, is yet further evidence that to dine at the very top table these days, searing pace is a prerequisite.

“English rugby has had almost a distrust of players of Arundell’s ilk in the past. Speedsters are too often perceived as flat-track bullies. Unable to graft, to demonstrate a roundness to their game, or unwilling to get their hands dirty. As if express pace is to be construed as a flashiness that is not becoming of an England rugby player. Hogwash.

“Arundell is unlikely to start against the All Blacks next week but he must retain his place on the bench and continue his rehabilitation into this squad. A bench that is fast becoming England’s most potent weapon, again playing a decisive role against Fiji. Indeed, it was not until Arundell’s score that the Pacific Islanders’ resistance was broken. That leaves Borthwick with a number of selection quandaries because it seems inconceivable that Tom Curry – again mightily impressive for 27 minutes here – does not come into the starting XV.“

Henry Arundell could return for England against the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

‘Ben Earl’s relentless intensity’

Oliver Brown, the Times

“The key conundrum is at fullback. As it feels a stretch to ask Elliot Daly to go straight from six months out with a fractured forearm to a starting place against the All Blacks, I think it is time for Steve Borthwick to show greater trust in Marcus Smith. He was more than respectable in the role against Fiji, co-ordinating creatively and showing excellent touch in the build-up to Henry Arundell’s try.

“Fraser Dingwall has had an underwhelming autumn so far but his qualities as a glue player should ensure his selection at 12 ahead of Ollie Lawrence, a more natural 13. Much as I am tempted to see if Chandler Cunningham-South can replicate his sterling turn at No 8 against more formidable opponents, Ben Earl’s relentless intensity is impossible to overlook.”

‘Rack up a decent score’

Charlie Morgan, the Daily Telegraph

“History tells us that to beat New Zealand, you must either rack up a decent score or be the Springboks.

“Usually ... a side needs to be bold and clinical to come out on top. The Springboks also thrashed the All Blacks 43-10 in Wellington a couple of months ago. England have restricted them to tallies of 16, 24 and 24 over their past three meetings. Each time, they have come up short.

“Clearly, England can be slicker and more incisive in possession. But flashes of X-factor athleticism from Chandler Cunningham-South and Henry Arundell against Fiji will give Steve Borthwick cause to wonder how he might retain them in the match-day 23 for next weekend.”

Chandler Cunningham-South gets excited during England's match against the All Blacks last year. Photo / Photosport

‘Go heavy on the back-row bench options’

Stuart Barnes, the Times

“Flexibility is a prerequisite in the back five of the forwards. Fresh legs are essential if England are to make it 10 straight wins with one of the biggest scalps of all. The last 20 minutes of the match are likely to prove crucial. Scott Robertson’s team are flawed but have been formidable in the final quarter of their tests against both Ireland and Scotland.

“In Chicago, they turned a 13-7 deficit into a 26-13 victory. In Edinburgh, Scotland fought back from 17-0 to level the game and grasp the momentum, only for the Kiwis to turn up the heat and blank their opposition yet again. Will England beat the All Blacks if they go the final quarter of the game without scoring a single point? It’s possible, but I very much doubt it.

“The balance of selection is a delicate one when it comes to the forwards. A split of six forwards and two backs in the replacements is the odds-on option. Cunningham-South allows extra flexibility in either row. Given the excellence of Ollie Chessum and Maro Itoje in the second row, Borthwick could go heavy on the back-row bench options.”

‘New strategy to load the bench’

Will Kelleher, the Times

“There is an argument to say that this is the week that England will put it all together, that they will prove that their learning experiences have been worth it, and that they should beat the All Blacks.

“England’s year has not been outstanding, but they have clearly improved. They have beaten France and Scotland by a point, turning those tight losses into tight wins, and are more proficient at working out their advantage in a match, and hammering it home.

“Clearly, Borthwick’s new strategy to load the bench with British and Irish Lions and 100-cappers like Jamie George is helping.

“Most test matches – even if they end one-sided – are nip-and-tuck around the hour mark, so England’s new-found ability to score regularly in the final 20 minutes, is timely. They are the second-best team in the world at finishing teams off, behind only the dominant Springboks. This is light years away from 2024.

“England make more entries in the 22 on average per match than any other team (12.3) yet only Argentina score fewer points with those chances. That is a remarkable level of butchery.”