All Blacks v England

All Blacks v England: How the UK pundits think their team can stop Scott Robertson’s Grand Slam quest

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

NZ Herald Sport News Update | Auckland FC red card culprits face punishments and Nic Lynagh joins Queensland Reds on academy deal.
‘Shrewdness around the breakdown’

Brian Moore, the Times

“The persistent question of how to beat New Zealand continues to intrigue England fans, despite increased familiarity with their style through more matches and analysis. Logically, England’s past losses should not affect the current team, yet New Zealand’s aura of invincibility endures

