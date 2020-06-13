Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks home truths revealed: How stars are preparing for life after rugby

Neil Reid
By
11 mins to read
All Black Nepo Laulala, pictured with his son Cassius, says Life After Sport has allowed him to be financially prepared for the end of his career. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Black Nepo Laulala, pictured with his son Cassius, says Life After Sport has allowed him to be financially prepared for the end of his career. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Professional sport is littered with stories of stars falling on tough times once the roar of the crowd has been silenced. But Neil Reid reports a new generation of All Blacks have turned to property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks