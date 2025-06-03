Richie Mo’unga might not be the only All Black returning to New Zealand next year to target a place in the World Cup squad, with another former influential figure likely to move home.

Mo’unga is expected to return home next year after playing a third season for Japanese side Toshiba.

The Herald understands destructive blindside flanker Shannon Frizell is likely to follow suit.

After playing a leading role alongside Mo’unga in guiding Toshiba to successive League One titles last weekend, Frizell is now off contract with the Japanese club.

Frizzell is, however, expected to re-sign a one-season extension with Toshiba before eyeing a return to New Zealand.