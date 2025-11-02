Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks XV v Barbarians: 18-test All Black Brad Weber responds to haka in return from injury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Brad Weber responds to All Blacks XV haka. Video / Sky Sport 2
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The only Kiwi named in the Barbarians squad to take on the All Blacks XV in Brentford, it was always going to be a memorable comeback for Brad Weber.

Just under nine months ago, the 18-test All Blacks halfback had his sophomore campaign in France shortened due to injury. Playing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save