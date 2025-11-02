The Barbarians got off to a flying start, taking the lead just two minutes into the contest through tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye.
No 8 Evan Roos added to the lead around the 20-minute mark, before a try to hooker Bongi Mbonambi saw them take a 19-0 lead after the 27th minute.
Those were the last points the Barbarians scored.
After a try through right winger Caleb Tangitau just before halftime got the All Blacks XV on the scoreboard, they found their form after the break.
Tries to halfbacks Xavier Roe and Kyle Preston, second five-eighths David Havili and a second to Tangitau in the second half saw them claim a 33-19 win.
The clash was the first of the All Blacks XV’s tour, which will see them play England A next weekend in Bath, before a match against Uruguay at Stade Raoul Barrière in Béziers, France, the week after.
All Blacks XV 33 (Caleb Tangitau 2, Xavier Roe, Kyle Preston, David Havili tries; Josh Jacomb 4 cons)
Barbarians 19 (Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Evan Roos, Bongi Mbonambi tries; Robert du Preez 2 cons)
HT: Barbarians 19-7