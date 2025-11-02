All Blacks XV v Barbarians: 18-test All Black Brad Weber responds to haka in return from injury

The only Kiwi named in the Barbarians squad to take on the All Blacks XV in Brentford, it was always going to be a memorable comeback for Brad Weber.

Just under nine months ago, the 18-test All Blacks halfback had his sophomore campaign in France shortened due to injury. Playing for his French club Stade Francais in the Top 14, Weber’s ankle was dislocated after he dived to make a tackle and was subsequently stuck at the bottom of a ruck.

On Sunday morning, he was back in action and, as the All Blacks XV performed their pre-match haka, the 34-year-old, who also made nine appearances for the Māori All Blacks, responded in kind.

As the rest of the Barbarians stood in a line, Weber stepped forward and laid down a challenge of his own to the New Zealand side.

Weber was named on the bench for the match in a Barbarians side largely made up of South Africans, squaring off against a host of familiar faces.