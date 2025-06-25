Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson watches New Zealand’s oldest schoolboy rugby tournament

By Aimee Muller and Jordan Smith
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson turned out to watch New Zealand’s oldest schoolboy tournament being held in Christchurch this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson turned out to watch New Zealand’s oldest schoolboy tournament being held in Christchurch this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has shown up at a schoolboy rugby tournament, saying: “I just love rugby.”

New Zealand’s oldest schoolboy tournament is being held in Christchurch for its 99th year this week.

Since 1925, four schools – Nelson College, Whanganui Collegiate, Wellington College and – have come together to play in a four-game competition of rugby in the Quadrangular Tournament.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby