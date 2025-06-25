Newly- appointed Nelson College headmaster Richard Washington said he is “loving” his first Quad. With a notable passion for men’s education, he shared what a privilege it is to be at the event.

“The tradition and honour that these boys get to represent their families, community and friends – it’s big,” he said.

Christ's College is hosting the event. Photo / George Heard, file

Washington shared how he’s heard of the impact this tournament has had on every player who has been involved. With old boys remembering playing those from other schools, and have now ended up continuing their rugby careers together further afield.

This rings true for even those who have reached the highest point of rugby, as All Black Sam Darry, a former Christ’s College First XV captain, featured as a guest speaker at one of the prestigious Quad dinners.

In the tournament’s history, there have been 89 outright wins and 10 draws, with Wellington taking the most at 34 wins. Nelson follows behind at 23, with Christ’s and Whanganui winning 16 and 14, respectively.

Wellington College’s Headmaster Glen Denham echoed his counterparts’ sentiment, emphasising how the players will leave Quad with inter-school connections that will last a lifetime.

“It’s at the top of our calendar. This has been going on for 99 years, so every single old boy in Wellington is focused on it,” Denham said.

“The thing we love the most is dinner at nights, going to the mihi whakatau, the church service – all of that stuff is special for us.”

Christ’s Colleges Director of Sport Benn McBrearty has had the job of putting together this year’s edition of the tournament.

“The rugby games are the easy bit,” he said, as between the games, the boys are participating in chapel services, having meals together and connecting with each other.

“The Quad dinner is something to really look forward to,” McBrearty said.

“It’s an opportunity for the boys to rub shoulders with the opposition away from the game.”

McBrearty laughed while reflecting on all the hours that have been put into the event.

“I couldn’t even quantify it,” he said.

“The pressure I put on myself is to do what I’ve experienced in Quad, but in a Christ’s College fashion.”

All Blacks head coach Robertson said he admired the passion all the schools express for the competition and the sport.

“I just love rugby,” he said.

“And what an occasion. I think you just take the setting of it, the history of it … it’s important that we stay connected to the roots of our game.

“Schoolboy rugby is the pinnacle for some players and a start for others.”

Looking to the major final today, Nelson will be looking to defend their 2024 title and continue their strong performance of five wins in the last six years against Wellington.

Head coach Greg Foe said Quad is “embedded into the culture of each season”, comparing the in-season tournament to the likes of State of Origin.

He said, come game day, his side will be looking to keep their emotions in check and focus on what they produce on the field.

“A lot of messages around doing a job and nailing a role around where we’re trying to achieve as a group,” Foe said.

Wellington College coach and former All Black Piri Weepu agreed that he’ll be looking to keep things “status quo” in preparation, but will look to the school’s director of rugby, former All Black Neemia Tialata, to tap into the emotion and significance of the event.

Piri Weepu. Photo / NZME

“Being an old boy of the school [Tialata], he knows what it’s like. He’s been there before, so he’s the one who takes care of the emotional side.”

“I’m pretty much straight up with everything … we’re just gonna make sure that the boys are ready to accept the challenge and hopefully we can react to it and come out with some good processes.”

Whanganui Collegiate is set to host the 100th edition next year.

Headmaster Wayne Brown said that although his school has the privilege to be holding the event, it will be a “genuine collective effort” between the four schools.

He hopes the event will reunite older and younger players from years before, all for the same passion, saying, “Those who are young or old all wore the same jersey. We have so much to celebrate”.

The minor final will see Whanganui and Christ’s go head to head this morning at 10.30am, before the major final between Nelson and Wellington kicks off at 12.45pm.