Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby World Cup: The Black Ferns' creative solution to latest Cup challenge

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
The Black Ferns have been getting creative at training sessions. Photo / Michael Craig

The Black Ferns have been getting creative at training sessions. Photo / Michael Craig

The Black Ferns are getting a chance to flex their creative sides.

With the World Cup being played in New Zealand for the first time, the fans have turned out in their droves to support

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport