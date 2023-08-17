Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup: England’s red-card shambles is a stain on rugby - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
6 mins to read
Owen Farrell was sent off against Georgia. Photo / Getty

Owen Farrell was sent off against Georgia. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Rugby, it seems, just can’t escape the colonial mindset on which its global growth was built and on which the patent subjugation of the emerging nations continues.

It’s 60-plus years since the British Empire

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport