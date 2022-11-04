The Black Ferns head into their semifinal on a 10-game winning streak. Photo / Photosport

When Wayne Smith, Whitney Hansen and Wes Clarke took the reins of the Black Ferns in April, they knew something needed to change if they were to have success at the World Cup later in the year.

The national side’s trajectory toward the sport’s biggest tournament dipped after a winless northern tour - dropping two tests to each of France and England - and a review into the team’s culture and environment soon after. The fact that they had a significant lack of rugby under their belts when they left for the tour surely played a role, but it was clear the teams of the north had figured out how to deal with the way the Black Ferns played.

A year on, that aspect of their game has been completely revamped as Smith identified that an overhaul of their playbook was needed early in his tenure.

It was a decision he reflected on this week ahead of the side’s World Cup semifinal against France at Eden Park on Saturday. Not being part of last year’s tour to face France and England in enemy territory, he said he didn’t look negatively upon the individual performances in the winless campaign, but that it did make the need for change clear.

“With a couple of weeks preparation before they went to go and play the two best teams in the world, no judging from me,” Smith said.

“We decided as a group that we had to change the way we played, though, to be able to compete against these teams. I don’t have to tell you what that looks like, because you’ve seen it in the last few months.

Since that ill-fated tour north, the Black Ferns have fully bought into the changes made by Smith and his team – in particular the desire to play a high-tempo brand of rugby which has seen them move away from more structured play in favour of playing with freedom.

That has resulted in a 10-test winning streak, during which the team has scored 50 points or more on six occasions. But while the results have been impressive, only one of those 10 tests has been played against an opponent inside the top five of the current world rankings – a 28-0 win over Canada in June.

Rather, the campaign has been building up to a moment like they will face at Eden Park on Saturday night; a World Cup semifinal against a team the Black Ferns have not beaten in their last four meetings, where their developments throughout the year will truly be put to the test.

“It hasn’t been easy, because it doesn’t come naturally the sort of game we’re trying to play,” Smith said of making such drastic changes in the short time he has had working with the team.

“It takes a special skill set and it takes a lot of efficiency because otherwise you’ll run yourself into the ground. It’s been a big job. I’ve got some really good coaches working with me and we’re all pretty proud of what we’ve done, but now it’s crunch time.”

France have had an inconsistent run through the World Cup to this point, however the way they stepped up to the level of England when the sides met in pool play confirms the Black Ferns are in for a major challenge on Saturday night.

France lost star halfback Laure Sansus (knee) and No 8 Romane Ménager (concussion) early in that test against England - making their performance in the 13-7 loss all the more impressive. The side will be lifted by the return of Ménager for this weekend’s clash against the Black Ferns.

But while France welcome back reinforcements to a lightly changed side from their quarter-final win over Italy, the Black Ferns have had the luxury of a fully fit 32-strong squad - with no one on a minutes-restriction - to choose from for the first time during the World Cup, after easing Kennedy Simon back into action last weekend.

That has allowed for some tactical decisions in the squad, with Smith opting to use explosive winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga as an impact player from the bench in a role he believes the 23-year-old will thrive in.

“Ayesha - you know how South Africa has the bomb squad? Well, she’s going to be the detonator,” Smith said.

“She’s going to come on at some point and bang. She’s exceptional. We’re just lucky that we’ve got choices and we know that they’re all going to perform.”

The match will be the second semifinal to be played on Saturday night, following the clash between England and Canada.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

France: Emilie Bouldard, Joanna Grisez, Maëlle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager, Caroline Drouin, Pauline Bourdon, Romane Ménager, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet (c), Madoussou Fall, Céline Ferer, Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat, Annaëlle Deshaye.

Reserves: Célia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Safi N’Diaye, Marjorie Mayans, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi, Chloé Jacquet.