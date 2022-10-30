Paige Farries of Canada. Photo / Photosport

Canada were rocked by an early try but rallied with four tries of their own to beat the United States 32-11 to advance to a semifinal against England at the Rugby World Cup.

In a match styled "the battle of the border", Joanna Kitlinski dived over in the ninth minute for a try which capped an early period of United States dominance.

Canada were shaken but gradually gained a foothold in the match and scored two tries to lead 12-8 by halftime. In wet and slushy conditions, field position was critical and both teams at times accentuated their kicking games.

The United States were strong on attack and the close inter-passing among their forwards in wet and slippery conditions was outstanding. They seemed to have scored again through Hope Rodgers who dived over the Canada line in the 28th minute. But the try was scratched on a TMO intervention and Canada took a 12-8 lead to halftime.

Canada have had a strong set piece throughout the tournament and relied on it again today, but had trouble turning that set piece advantage into points. The United States also defended well, forcing Canada to work hard for points.

After halftime Paige Farries scored quickly to expand Canada's lead then, after an exchange of penalties, flyhalf Alex Tessier scored a try which pushed Canada 18 points clear at 29-11.

Canada captain Sophie de Goede landed a late penalty to broaden the scoreline.

- AP