Rugby World Cup 2023: Week 3 predictions, schedule, how to watch

Thursday, September 28

Uruguay v Namibia, Lyon, 4.45am

The skinny: Both teams are looking for their first wins at this World Cup; Namibia are seeking their first tournament victory. They rested a few of the best players against France for this game.

Herald prediction: Uruguay - 12 and under

Friday, September 29

Japan v Samoa, Toulouse, 8am

The skinny: England are running away with Pool D so this game is big in the battle for second. Both sides are on five points with Argentina just behind on four. Even a losing bonus point could be meaningful.

Herald prediction: Japan - 12 and under

Saturday, September 30

New Zealand v Italy, Lyon, 8am

The skinny: The All Blacks need a bonus point win to go second in Pool A with Italy - they’d advance on head-to-head if equal on points. Italy are playing the best rugby in their history, but are still the weakest Six Nations side.

Herald prediction: New Zealand - 13 plus

Sunday, October 1

Argentina v Chile, Nantes, 2am

The skinny: Argentina will be looking for a bonus point win in the battle for second in Pool D. Chile have been soundly beaten in their opening games but will eye an opportunity against a side that hasn’t been at its best this World Cup.

Herald prediction: Argentina - 13 plus

Fiji v Georgia, Toulouse, 4.45am

The skinny: Fiji are on the cusp of the quarters while Georgia will be disappointed with their draw against Portugal. Fiji would do well to play the same as they did against Australia and look to win the battle at the ruck.

Herald prediction: Fiji - 12 and under

Scotland v Romania, Lille, 8am

The skinny: Third place in Pool B is on the line here - that means automatic qualification to 2027. Scotland are saying they’re still aiming to make the quarters so may rest a few players - they still have Ireland to play.

Herald prediction: Scotland - 13 plus

Monday, October 2

Australia v Portugal, Saint-Etienne, 4.45am

The skinny: Australia have just suffered their worst World Cup defeat, while Portugal narrowly missed their first World Cup win. If there was ever a time for Portugal to beat a Tier One nation, this is it.

Herald prediction: Australia - 12 and under

South Africa v Tonga, Marseille, 8am

The skinny: Tonga have been unimpressive this World Cup considering the talent they have. South Africa will likely rotate to give the squad some minutes ahead of the quarters.

Herald prediction: South Africa - 13 plus

