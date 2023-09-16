By Liam Napier in Toulouse

Time on the ball is a commodity few players genuinely possess.

In the test scene the ability to make quick fire decisions in the face of defensive pressure sets pivotal playmakers apart.

In his first start, his third test appearance, this is where All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard impressed the coaches the most in the rout of Namibia.

“He seems to have so much time on the ball for a young fella. It almost goes in slow motion for him,” All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod observed after Roigard claimed two tries and set up two more in Toulouse.

“He’s not rushed. He makes really good decisions and he executes in those moments. He finds space, he puts others around him into space. It showed with Damian McKenzie’s try he made that line break, he assessed what was happening, changed the angle and left the ball in the right place and away Damian went. I don’t know if that’s due to his Speedway experience and going fast with everything in danger moments but he looks quite comfortable.”

Roigard, a former Speedway saloon driver who finished second at the New Zealand champs before committing to the Hurricanes, quickly banished any sign of nerves when he crossed for the first of his brace in the second minute of the All Blacks 71-3 victory. His composure that stood out in his two previous stints off the bench at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Twickenham again came to the fore, as did the attacking threat his running game poses.

Halfbacks scoring tries is not uncommon but Roigard creates more than most through his time on the ball and decision-making, while performing his core duties to a consistently high standard.

Cam Roigard of New Zealand about to score a try. Rugby World Cup France 2023, New Zealand All Blacks v Namibia pool match at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France on Friday 8 September 2023. Mandatory credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

“I was fortunate that our forwards, through our set piece, were able to set a dominant platform so we were able to play the attacking style we were after,” the 22-year-old Roigard said.

“I was happy to be out there and get my first game at the World Cup. It was a dream come true so for it to unfold the way it did I’m really grateful.

“My main focus was passing and speed to ruck. I was given plenty of confidence to trust my instincts and play what’s in front of me at times which was really good for my preparation and took the pressure off a little bit. Having people like Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett running the show outside me made my job pretty easy.”

On the back of another compelling performance Roigard must have forced his way into the All Blacks first-choice squad at Finlay Christie’s expense. Such is his point of difference he could well be pushing Aaron Smith for game-time, too.

“It is always a goal to be chasing into the match day 23 as much as possible,” Roigard said. “There will still be plenty of lessons. The main focuses were to bounce back after a tough performance last week and making sure we’re building as a team to Italy in a couple of weeks’ time so we’re better than we were tonight. We’ve set the standard now.”

New Zealand All Blacks playeres during the national anthems. Rugby World Cup France 2023, New Zealand All Blacks v Namibia pool match at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France on Friday 8 September 2023. Mandatory credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

While they sweat on Ethan de Groot’s pending judicial hearing following his red card, McLeod projected positively about the prospect of the influential All Blacks injured quartet – Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and captain Sam Cane – recovering for the next pool match against Italy.

“That’s the plan,” McLeod said. “Tyrel and Shannon have been doing team training – not to 100 per cent. Jordie has been jumping in for bits and pieces where he can. We’re looking forward to those guys being fit and available hopefully by the time that Italy game comes around.”

The All Blacks set piece platform, counter attack and use of the wide channels all improved from the opening defeat to France but accurate distribution and discipline, having conceded 12 penalties to Namibia’s seven, remains a major source of frustration. Three tests in a row the All Blacks have now fallen foul of the referee. Elite opposition will continue to punish those easy outs.

“Not so much a worry but definitely a focus area for us,” McLeod said. “The players just have to adapt to the referee and that can be different each week with different referees seeing it different ways. The players are aware and they’re trying. We just have to be better. We’ve got a bit of an extended time now away in Bordeaux where we will be focusing on those areas.”

