An Irish radio station has learned the hard way if you’re going to mock the haka, be prepared to get burned.

In the lead-up to the All Blacks-Ireland Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris that took place over the weekend, Cork’s RedFM thought it would be funny to produce their own “Irish version” of the haka.

The video, which is a tough watch for any New Zealander or haka fan, was posted with the caption: “With the utmost respect to ritual of the haka, KC felt we needed our own Irish version for our match against the All Blacks!... it might remind you of school. Come on Ireland.”

And while some locals thought it was funny, many All Blacks fans are piling on the radio station, saying they got what they deserved with the Irish going down 24-28 on Sunday.

One person wrote: “My Irish rugby-loving friends would fail to see the humour here? You aren’t being respectful if you have to say ‘no disrespect’ to start with. Poor form guys and hope you enjoyed the beat down!”

Another weighed in: “So glad our All Blacks were gracious in their win! One thing I love about our boys is that they’re humble enough to get on with the job without getting cocky or making fun of other teams’ cultures. Kāore te kūmara e kōrero mō tōna ake reka (the kūmara does not speak of its own sweetness)!”

One said: “Safe travels home. Never disrespect the haka.”

Others pitched in by saying things like George Gregan’s infamous “four more years” line and citing “karma” as the reason behind Ireland’s quarter-final heartbreak.

New Zealand withstood three comebacks from the then-top-ranked Ireland and two yellow cards to win a gripping match on Saturday and stay on course for a record fourth title. The All Blacks come back to Stade de France to meet Argentina on Saturday morning (New Zealand time), after the Pumas rallied to beat Wales 29-17 in Marseille.

Ireland go home after falling short again with an eighth World Cup quarter-final defeat.

Post-match, retiring Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said his overriding emotion was pride in his team and the Irish nation at large.

“We couldn’t have done any more, it’s just fine margins. They sucker-punched us on a few tries and that’s what champion teams do. We knew they were a great side and we fell just short, unfortunately. This six weeks has been a dream - this group, these fans and I’m just gutted we couldn’t do it for them,” Sexton said.

