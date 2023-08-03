The All Blacks are due to reveal their 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup next week. Photo / Getty Images

As the Rugby World Cup approaches, the competing nations continue to search for the 33-man squads that give them the best chance of bringing home the Webb Ellis Cup.

With the All Blacks set to name their World Cup squad on Monday evening, former captain Kieran Read has identified three players he believes will be key to the side’s chances in France.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, Read said he believed some of the younger or more inexperienced players in the current squad had the potential to play above expectations and be points of difference, highlighting winger Mark Telea, halfback Cam Roigard and prop Tamaiti Williams in particular.

“Mark Telea, his stats around defenders beaten are unbelievable, and just watching him play - it’s so good to watch a guy like that, isn’t it? He’s someone I believe will have a huge impact on this world cup,” Read said.

On Roigard, Read noted the young Hurricanes halfback brings something different from the current halfbacks in the conversation.

“The stats from Opta around the amount of time he runs, it’s sometimes almost double a lot of the other Kiwi halfbacks, and he tends to run at the right time as well. I think that’s where international rugby is going, so he’s got, for me, an awesome impact to have.

“And Tamaiti Williams – the biggest All Black ever when he got on a couple of weeks ago – his ability to not only play like a back, but beat defenders and play both sides of the scrum.”

While Telea established himself as a bona fide test player late last year, Roigard and Williams both had rapid ascensions into the conversations for a seat on the flight to France through some eye-catching Super Rugby Pacific play.

Both players made the most of the opportunities afforded to them by injuries in their respective squads and could not be ignored when the time came for coach Ian Foster to name his first All Blacks team of the year.

But while the team named for the Rugby Championship was 36 strong, there are three fewer spots in the World Cup squad, adding another level of importance to their limited Rugby Championship opportunities.

It isn’t just the current 36 competing for those 33 spots either, with the likes of Joe Moody, Ethan Blackadder and David Havili expected to be available for selection after injuries ruled them out of the Rugby Championship campaign, while members of the All Blacks XV could have forced their way into the conversation as well; Brad Weber one member of that squad Read said could well be in that discussion.

“Putting Cam in the squad has given [Foster] an opportunity to look at him. I’m sure he’s making his decisions around World Cup squads around already knowing what Brad can offer,” Read suggested.

“I think Brad’s a terrific leader of teams and would be a great squad member – he was a great squad member in ‘19 for us – and does a hell of a job when he gets the opportunities on the field. You’ve got three or four quality halfbacks with Finlay Christie there, so you’re looking at differences.

“You don’t want the same. If Aaron Smith did – God forbid – get injured, you might bring Brad in and start him, he’s that type of player, but finding the right sort of mix is the key there.”